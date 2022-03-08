'Polite, Caring and Chivalrous': Madhuri Dixit Lists Out Shah Rukh Khan's Qualities

Dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is basking in the success of her return to the big screen with Netflix’s The Fame Game. In her four-decade career, the actor has worked with top biggies of Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

In a recent interview, Madhuri Dixit talked about the qualities of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Salman Khan.

Calling Shah Rukh Khan “Chivalrous", Madhuri mentioned that King Khan always makes sure that his co-actors are comfortable. She added that he is a caring person.

About Salman Khan, Madhuri said, “Salman ka Ek swag hai (Salman has a swag)."

Madhuri has worked on many films with Shahrukh such as Dil To Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyala, and Anjaam. Meanwhile, to name a few, Madhuri’s films with Salman Khan are Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Saajan, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and Dil Tera Aashiq. Madhuri has also worked with Akshay and Saif in the 1999 film Arzoo.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Madhuri shared her experiences of working with Shahrukh, Akshay, Salman, and Saif.

She said, “Shahrukh is a very polite person. Always makes sure by asking, ‘Are you comfortable, are you okay?’ He is a very caring person."

Coming to Akshay Kumar, Madhuri was all praises for the Khiladi actor. She said, “He was very motivated and wanted to prove himself."

Sharing her experience with Saif, she said, “He was quite funny on sets. Saif’s one-liners are quite funny."

“Salman is very naughty, he is not a loud person, but very naughty. He has a swag," Madhuri said.

Speaking of Madhuri’s Netflix web series, The Fame Game, she is seen playing the role of Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, who suddenly disappears without any clue. After her sudden disappearance, there is an investigation, which reveals many things about her life. The show also features Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

