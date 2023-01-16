Politician-Actor Vijayakanth Celebrates Pongal With Family, Pics Go Viral

Former actor Vijayakanth, who remains in news because of his political stints, celebrated Pongal with his family. The actor-turned-politician was away from the town due to his ill health. The Devan actor has now returned to his village and celebrated Pongal with family. The pictures that have gone viral on social media depict the Vaanathai Pola actor decked in traditional dress and following Covid-19 protocols.

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party leader was seen celebrating the festival sitting on a chair with folded hands. Tamil news network, Sun TV covered the Pongal ceremony at Vijayakanth’s house.

Advertisement

Before he could get success and recognition in the Tamil cinema industry, Vijayakanth had to overcome several obstacles. He is lovingly referred to by his fans and well-wishers as Puratchi Kalaignar and Captain. One day, Vijayakanth’s friend who worked at Sena Films requested him to act in a film for him. Given his family’s circumstances, Vijaykanth agreed to play the part. Vijayakanth was afterwards cast in the movie Yen Kelvikku Yenna Pathil. But after some time, he was fired from the production due to his poor delivery of Tamil dialogues. This instilled strong enthusiasm in him and he vowed to pursue film acting with fresh vigour and to achieve success in his acting career.

Vijayakanth was later cast in Inikkum Ilamai which was his acting debut. He was then featured in films such as Thooraththu Idi Muzhakkam, Neerottam and Agal Vilakku performed. These movies weren’t particularly successful. Yet, Vijayakanth too didn’t lose heart. Later on, he worked with S.A. Chandrasekaran in the movie Saatchi which proved to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here