Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aaradhya Bachchan Hoots For Mani Ratnam, Gives Him Warm Hug At Special Screening

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan joined Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Maniratnam and the cast of Ponniyin Selvan 1 for a special screening of the film in Chennai. While pictures had surfaced earlier in the day, the film’s production house, Lyca Productions, shared a video featuring montages of the best moments from the screening. It comes as no surprise that Aaradhya was the biggest highlight of the video.

The star daughter was seen close to her mother throughout the screening but did not shy away from celebrating the filmmaker and the movie. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter was seen hooting for Mani Ratnam with her mother, Aishwarya joining her.

In another portion of the video, Aaradhya was seen giving Ratnam a warm hug and even posing for a picture with him and Suhasini. Also present at the screening were Karthi, Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram and Jayam Ravi.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has opened to impressive box office collections. The film’s three-day gross collection has crossed Rs 230 crore worldwide. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the day 3 worldwide box office collection of Ponniyin Selvan on his official Twitter handle. He tweeted, “For the 3-day opening weekend, #PS1 has grossed more than ₹ 230 Crs+ at the WW Box office…" The film has performed well in the US as well.

The film recorded this year’s 3rd biggest Tamil film opening on day 1, with a collection of Rs 25.86 cr in Tamil Nadu. The film fell a little less than a crore short of beating Beast’s opening day collection record, Rs 26.40 cr. Ajith Kumar’s Valimai continues to hold the biggest opening day collection of 2022 record with Rs 36.17 cr.

