Ponniyin Selvan 1 Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film At The US Box Office

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has crossed the Rs.250 crore net mark in the domestic market and continues to earn millions on a daily basis. It has been the year of south Indian cinema, with KGF-Chapter 2, RRR, and PS-1 being the third-highest Indian-grossing films of 2022.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already become the all-time highest-grossing Tamil Nadu film, the second highest-grossing Tamil film ever, and the only film to cross the 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. It will now aim to raise as much as 275 crore before launching on OTT.

The worldwide box office collection of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus has surpassed 460 crores. The multi-starrer is doing exceptionally well in all dubbed versions, particularly the Hindi version.

It made 14.25 crores in its first week in Hindi, 5.53 crores the following week, and is expected to make 2 crores in the third week, bringing the total three-week Hindi collections to more than 21.5 crores.

According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, PS 1 has surpassed Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film in the United States. He also stated that PS 1 has earned over $5 million at the United States box office and is still counting. He wrote: “In the last 25 years or so, for the first time a Non-Rajini movie has become USA’s All-time No.1 Tamil movie. #PS1 overtakes #2Point0 and is now the all-time No.1 Tamil movie in USA 1. #PS1 - $5,545,000* 2. #2Point0 - $5,509,317 (sic)."

PS-1 is aiming for the 500-crore mark globally, having performed exceptionally well in both the domestic and international markets. And it has proven to be a profitable venture for all who have invested in it, including producers, distributors, and exhibitors. It has set the stage for Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2 to be a box office smash.

