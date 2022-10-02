Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: PS1 Enters Rs 150 Cr Club In Just 2 Days, Rules In US

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ponniyin Selvan 1 aka PS1 is unstoppable at the box office. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others, is reportedly setting new benchmarks at the box office. Trade experts reveal that PS1 has already surpassed Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and revealed that Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide. He also revealed that the film is doing impressive business in the US, has collected $3 million already.

“In 2 days, #PS1 has grossed more than ₹ 150 Crs at the WW Box office," Bala tweeted. “#PS1 has hit a hat-trick of $1 Million gross per day for 3 days in USA," he said, adding that it is the first Tamil movie to do so.

According to Variety, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is likely to become among the top five films this weekend in the US. The report stated that the Mani Ratnam film is likely to end its weekend run with a $4.1 million collection in the US. The collections are impressive for a Tamil film in the States however, it is still lesser than RRR’s impressive $9.5 million opening weekend collection and Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’s $4.5 million collection.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam wanted to make a film on the popular book for years now and finally got a chance to release it in 2022. The film has opened to impressive reviews. News18.com gave the film a four-star rating. The film recorded this year’s 3rd biggest Tamil film opening, finding a spot just behind Ajith Kumar’s Valimai’s opening day collection of Rs 36.17 cr and Beast’s opening day collection record of Rs 26.40 cr.

