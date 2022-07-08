Ponniyin Selvan 1 Drops Intriguing Teaser, Lisa Haydon Rocks Sexy Bikini While Surfing in Bali

After much anticipation and a long wait, the makers have finally released the teaser of the much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1! The trailer sings the tale of Cholas and the fierce battles fought for the ‘throne’ and the queen. It sees Aishwarya in a mesmerising avatar, while Karthi also looks breathtakingly beautiful as a queen. We also see Vikram in a never seen before avatar, as he is hellbent to get the reign in his control. The enthralling teaser featuring magnanimous sets and real-life locations is sure to give you goosebumps.

Speaking of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, Chiyaan Vikram was hospitalised in Chennai earlier in the day. The actor, who was to attend the teaser launch of Ponniyin Selvan, was admitted to Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital on Friday. His publicist confirmed that the actor was taken to the hospital after he exhibited symptoms such as ‘mild chest discomfort’. He took to Twitter and clarified that Vikram did not suffer a heart attack, shooting down false reports of the same.

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable pic with her baby daughter, Malti Marie, and BFF Tamanna Dutt to her Instagram account on Thursday. She captioned the photo ‘22 years and counting and now with our babies… love you tam2cul.’ The photo was of the two best friends seated with a picturesque view in the background and their children on their laps.

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan is back. The first episode started with a bang, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt being the first guests on the couch. The trailer had also revealed that Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others will be appearing on the show. News18.com has now learnt that there are few more celebrities who are going to appear on the show. A source informed us that Vicky Kaushal and Siddharth Malhotra will be seen on the couch together while Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey will be seen on an episode as well.

Lisa Haydon set Instagram on fire on Friday by sharing pictures from her time in Bali. The actress was seen wearing a sexy black bikini while standing on the surfboard and riding the waves. Sharing the pictures, Lisa said that she was scared of surfing but her husband encouraged her to take on the challenge to ride the waves. She finally managed to surf. “If you’re ever in Bali head to Batu Balong for some sweet baby waves and ask for Nyoman who will push you onto the wave," she said.

