Ponniyin Selvan 1 Set For Its World TV Premiere, Know Time, Date and Channel

The most recent information is that Ponniyin Selvan 1 will air on TV on January 8.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 12:36 IST

Bengaluru, India

Fans are excited about the premiere, and the film will undoubtedly break records on small screens as well.
Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 hit the theatres last September. The epic historical film was the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, earning more than Rs 500 crore worldwide. Now, there’s good news for viewers. The ones who missed the saga on the big screen can now watch the film in the comfort of their home. Yes, you read that right.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 to air on TV on January 8:

Following a successful theatrical run, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is set to entertain fans on small screens, with the film premiering only on Sun TV this week. Fans are excited about the premiere, and the film will undoubtedly break records on small screens as well.

Ponniyin Selvan, based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy, is divided into two parts. The historical drama depicts the Chola Kingdom’s history. The film’s ensemble cast includes Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, R Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Parthiban and Vikram Prabhu. The music has been provided by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam has started work on Ponniyin Selvan 2, and the director will return to the set this month to finish some patchwork for the film. The post-production and computer graphics (CG) work has been done concurrently, and the film is set to be released in theatres on April 28, 2023.

