Ponniyin Selvan Teaser: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Mesmerising, Vikram's Fierce Avatar Gives Goosebumps

After much anticipation and a long wait, the makers have finally released the teaser of the much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1! The trailer sings the tale of Cholas and the fierce battles fought for the ‘throne’ and the queen. It sees Aishwarya in a mesmerising avatar, while Karthi also looks breathtakingly beautiful as a queen. We also see Vikram in a never seen before avatar, as he is hellbent to get the reign in his control. The enthralling teaser featuring magnanimous sets and real-life locations is sure to give you goosebumps.

Check the teaser here:

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, makers informed by sharing the post on social media that the Hindi teaser of the film will be released on Friday, July 8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will be releasing the teaser digitally at 6 pm. The film is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions and the music is composed by AR Rahman.

The official notification for the teaser release was issued by the production house. The teaser launch ceremony was held similarly at the Chennai Trade Center. The movie will be released in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi and is creating a huge buzz around the country.

The Mani Ratnam directorial is based on the classic Tamil Novel of the same name by author Kalki. It will open in cinemas in two parts, with the first part hitting the theatres on September 30 this year in five languages.

Advertisement

Set in the 10th century, the movie surrounds the epic fantasy drama and shows the ongoing crisis and dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors.

Ponniyin Selvan is considered to be among the most expensive projects ever taken in Indian cinemas. It has an all-star cast including Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Jayaram, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. The movie has created a huge buzz with its cast around the country.

Advertisement

Aishwarya will be making her comeback to acting with this film after a long time. She will be playing the role of Nandini in the film, while Trisha is Kundavai, Jayam Ravi is Arulmozhi Varman, and Karthi is Vandhiyathevan.

Ravi Varman is the face behind the cinematography of the forthcoming film. The editor of the movie is Sreekar Prasad and AR Rahman will be the music director. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is going to be handling production design. Ponniyin Selvan is a pan-India project, which will hit the theatres on September 30, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.