Ponniyin Selvan 1: Ticket Price Of Mani Ratnam Directorial To Reduce To Rs 100?

Ahead of the theatrical release of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and others, a report states that the ticket might cost the cinephiles just Rs 100. The report states that on Monday, director Mani Ratman told Mumbai’s multiplex chains that he wants his upcoming film to cost Rs 100 for a ticket at the counter.

A source close to the development told ETimes that while the multiplex owners were left in shock, they have likely agreed to the proposal. A final decision about the price of the ticket is yet to be announced.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4D5nQc2_hnM" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Mani Ratnam is also touring with the ensemble cast to promote the film. In order to give his passion project, PS-1, the largest release possible across the nation, the director is vigorously promoting the movie. The two-part movie is based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan by renowned author Kalki Krishnamurthy. Ratnam has adapted the five-part book into a two-part movie.

Produced by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Madras Talkies, the much-anticipated magnum opus features music composed by AR Rahman. The movie will officially hit the theatres on September 30, this year.

The story is set against the Chola Empire of the 10th century. In this action-packed tale, valiant troops and astute spies compete to conquer the empire.

The movie boasts a large star cast that includes Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many others. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the shooting for the film started in December 2019, however, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the project had to be postponed for a few months in 2020.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here