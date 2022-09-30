Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan 1 Movie Release LIVE Updates: Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Reviews Film; Packed Early Morning Shows for Mani Ratnam's Epic

Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 08:02 IST
New Delhi, India
Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan 1 Movie Release LIVE Updates: Two of the most anticipated films of this year, Ponniyin Selvan I and Vikram Vedha saw their grand releases today, September 30. Mani Ratnam’s PS I, a periodic film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha among others will compete with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s crime thriller in the Hindi market. Read More
In an exclusive interview with News18 Tamil, director Mani Ratnam opened up about the background music and songs of Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam and music maestro AR Rahman’s association dates back to 30 years and their latest collaboration is for PS 1. Mani Ratnam said, “There is not enough information about what music was like in the 10th century. In fact, there is no information anywhere for the music required for the 10th century. We think that whatever music is there in the historical films released in the 1940s and 50s is the music of the Chola period. That is not the truth.There should be music that is appropriate to the period. Beyond that, the music should be suitable for the storyline."
Mani Ratnam’s PS I will compete with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s crime thriller Vikram Vedha in the Hindi market as both the most-anticipated films released on September 30. Prior to its release Vikram Vedha’s co-director Pushkar talked about the clash with Ratnam’s epic and said that Ponniyin Selvan is an inspiration for every writer from Chennai and one cannot beat that. “We do our part and they have done theirs. Let’s hope people go and watch both the movies. I think Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday. I’ll be going and watching that movie for sure," he added.
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 opened in theatres in five languages- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, people living in Canada will not be able to watch its Tamil version. KW Talkies took to Twitter to share that the Tamil version of the epic will not release in theatres in Canada. Their tweet read, “It’s very unfortunate and shameful that the biggest movie chains in the country won’t show this epic and eagerly movie on their screens. Tamil movie lovers in Canada deserve better. Our hands are tied without the largest exhibitors accepting our requests for the Tamil version. The exhibitors and their film buyers will not commit without assurances that vandalism will not happen. Whoever did this vandalism and sent these threats has done a huge disservice to the community."
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan boasts an ensemble cast of prolific actors such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi among others. However, when music maestro AR Rahman’s name appeared on the big screen, audiences went berserk. Watch:
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam and music maestro AR Rahman’s association dates back to 30 years. The latest film album in their joint oeuvre is Ponniyin Selvan: 1. Songs like Chola Chola and Ponni Nadhi have already grabbed the attention of many. At a recent event, Rahman opened up on his special association with Ratnam and thanked him for contributing to his musical career, immensely. Read the full story, here.
Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil film of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Saif, who plays the character portrayed by Madhavan in the original film, spoke about it during a media interaction and praised him wholeheartedly for his performance. When Hrithik was asked about the comparisons, he said it was difficult to step into the shoes of Sethupathi, who played his character in the original.
Going by the early social media review of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, the film seems to have impressed netizens. One user wrote, “#VikramVedha works as both a thriller and a masala action flick." Another user shared, “#VikramVedha is sure to receive hooting and whistles in single-screen cinemas. The mass mania is hysterical — perhaps the best we have seen so far in Bollywood in 2022."
Watch the audience review here:
Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 created a lot of buzz before its release. Now that the film has hit the theatres, the early Twitter reviews have come in. One user wrote, “That’s how it’s done ✅ #PonniyinSelvan what an experience! Will probably watch a few more times !" Another viewer shared, “#PonniyinSelvan classical movie by a classical director fest for ponniyin Selvan novel fans and mani sir proved he’s the master filmmaker in this country"
Sussanne Khan took to social media last night to review Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha. Her post read, “RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻😇😇😇"
Actress Trisha Krishnan, who plays the role of Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan 1, took to social media to express her gratitude to director Mani Ratnam. She shared a photo where she is posing with the filmmaker and then posted a solo snap of her, dressed in her character from the film. She wrote, "
Kundavai and her maker👑Thank you Mani sir for it all🙏🏻See you in the theatres.30.9.2022❤️"
Despite its flaws, Vikram Vedha is a massy theatrical film that serves as a fun single-screen theatre experience. I’d suggest caving into Pushkar and Gayathri’s make-believe world and joining Vikram and Vedha’s cat and mouse chase. Read News18’s full review, here.
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 stars Karthi along with Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, among others. During a press conference, Karthi joked that he would have even taken up “the role of a horse" to be a part of Ratnam’s magnum opus. Karthi is playing the role of Vandhiyathevan in the period drama. Read the full story, here.
According to trade sources, the Tamil version of Ponniyin Selvan 1 accounts for the majority of ticket sales which has amassed Rs 10 crore in gross for opening day alone and has set to enter into the Top 10 All-Time openers in Indian Cinema Industry. The film’s overall advance booking sales for the first day were over Rs 11 crore from the Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam dub versions, which also contributed to advance booking sales of over Rs 1 crore. Read the full story, here.
Hrithik Roshan’s father and film director Rakesh Roshan reviewed the South remake of Vikram Vedha and the filmmaker believes it’s going to be a blockbuster. According to him, both Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik have justified their roles with their acting prowess. The director shares that if any one of the two would have had a slight imbalance in their performance, it would have diminished the movie’s impact.
On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Pashmina took to her Instagram handle to share that she is proud of her ‘Duggu bhaiya’ after watching Vikram Vedha. She also mentioned that the film is ’empowering’ and that she could see her brother in Vedha. See her post here:
Ahead of the release of Vikram Vedha, News18 spoke to a few trade experts to learn the film’s fate at the box office. So far, it seems like the film is set to have a decent start at the box office. The tracking is good-ish. I would have wanted it a little more bullish. I think they went a little under par in terms of marketing the film. Having said that, we all know that the awareness levels are good-ish and it is a Hrithik-Saif film which is a deadly combo so it looks great. Advances are decent and early reports are also suggesting a good box office opening," producer and film business expert Girish Johar told us. Read the full story, here.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha will release on the big screen on September 30 after a lot of anticipation. Ahead of the release, the War actor took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the film as he waited with bated breath. Take a look at his post:
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I and Pushkar–Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha saw their grand releases today, September 30 after a lot of anticipation. The former, a periodic film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha among others will compete with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s crime thriller in the Hindi market. However, the Tamil version of Ratnam’s magnum opus is creating a lot of buzz.
Ponniyin Selvan is an exquisite retelling of the history of the Chola monarchs who ruled Thanjavur (a district in Tamil Nadu), and it is based on the popular novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ written by writer Amarar Kalki. It also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban. The historic drama, which was originally produced in Tamil, is set to release in five Indian languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is a modern retelling of the classic folktale Baital Pachisi and a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The film will see Hrithik Roshan essaying the role of a gangster named Vedha, whereas Saif Ali Khan will be seen as police officer Vikram. In the original version, these characters were essayed by Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan respectively.
Predicting Vikram Vedha’s fate at the box office, producer and film business expert Girish Johar told News18, “The tracking is good-ish. I would have wanted it a little more bullish. I think they went a little under par in terms of marketing the film. Having said that, we all know that the awareness levels are good-ish and it is a Hrithik-Saif film which is a deadly combo so it looks great. Advances are decent and early reports are also suggesting a good box office opening.”
VIKRAM VEDHA REVIEW
News18 recently watched Pushkar–Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha and called it a ‘massy theatrical film.’ The review read, “Despite its flaws, Vikram Vedha is a massy theatrical film that serves as a fun single-screen theatre experience. I’d suggest caving into Pushkar and Gayathri’s make-believe world and joining Vikram and Vedha’s cat and mouse chase.”
