Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan 1 Movie Release LIVE Updates: Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Reviews Film; Packed Early Morning Shows for Mani Ratnam's Epic

In an exclusive interview with News18 Tamil, director Mani Ratnam opened up about the background music and songs of Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam and music maestro AR Rahman’s association dates back to 30 years and their latest collaboration is for PS 1. Mani Ratnam said, “There is not enough information about what music was like in the 10th century. In fact, there is no information anywhere for the music required for the 10th century. We think that whatever music is there in the historical films released in the 1940s and 50s is the music of the Chola period. That is not the truth.There should be music that is appropriate to the period. Beyond that, the music should be suitable for the storyline."