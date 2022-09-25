Ponniyin Selvan 1: Vikram Wanted Heroic Entry Like R Madhavan's in Alai Payuthey, But Was Disappointed

Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram is gearing up for the release of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming period actioner Ponniyin Selvan: 1, where he plays Aditha Karikalan, the crown prince and the commander of northern troops in Sundara Chola’s reign. The film marks his reunion with Ratnam and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Ravaanan (2010).

PS: 1 is a dream come true for Vikram, he revealed at the pre-release press conference of the film in Mumbai on Saturday. Talking about his admiration for the filmmaker, he elaborates, “Ponniyin Selvan is a lot of my dreams coming together. When I started acting in movies, I had seen Roja (1992), Bombay (1995), Nayakan (1987) and I wanted to be a part of Mani sir’s films. I was in college that time and I had a classmate who was his cousin and I became friends with him for the same reason (laughs). I would always keep asking him about Mani sir as that’s the kind of impact he had on me."

Working with Mani would mean he had reached the pinnacle of his career and so, he kept wishing for the same in the initial years of his career. He stated, “Be it Mouna Ragam (1986) or any of his other movies, I can watch them over and over again, frame-by-frame. My dream was to work with him and Shankar. I had decided that once I work with these two directors, I would retire, and this was when I hadn’t even started acting. But I’ve done two films with both of them and I’m hungry for more."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Music composer AR Rahman has always been another artiste on his bucket list and he’s elated to be a part of PS: 1 which has both Mani and Rahman involved the film. Speaking about the same, Vikram excitedly expressed, “Rahman sir is the most amazing maestro alive. Recently, someone had rightly mentioned that even after 30 years, the songs, the instruments and sounds of Roja are pertinent. He changed music in cinema. What greater dream there can be than working in a film where both Mani sir and Rahman sir are together! Their collaboration has always hit a sixer!"

Advertisement

A hero’s entry is an integral part of a mainstream film. While it sets the tone for his character, it also ups the audience’s thrill. And Vikram revealed that he requested Mani to help check it off his wish list.

“I wanted a nice role who makes his entry on a bike with a nice background music and I had told this to Mani sir… something like Maddy’s (actor R Madhavan) entry scene in Alai Payuthey (2000). But Mani sir disappointed me as he threw me into the muck [in Raavanan] (laughs). This time around, he told me I am going to be a prince, so I was like wow. But he added that I’ll be battling and hence, be covered in muck. I had to be rugged, crude and barbaric of sorts. Eka (Lakhani; costume designer) would make the most amazing costumes and despite being a prince, I had to roll in the sand and get ready for the shot," he shared.

Advertisement

The 56-year-old added, “But we also saw my entry in the trailer, which for me is my personal best shot in any film. I don’t think I will be able to have that shot again nor will I have that hairstyle again (laughs). But coming as a prince on a horse in the introduction scene is ‘the’ shot for me. I think that’s enough and I don’t think I need anything more."

Advertisement

When asked about sharing screen space with Aishwarya again, the Iru Mugan (2016) actor laughed and said, “I’m working with Ash again after Ravaanan. I play a tragic hero who never gets Ash in the end. Let’s see what happens in PS:1."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here