Ponniyin Selvan 1's Second Teaser Reveals More Historical Details About Raja Raja Chola

In the latest teaser released by the makers of the upcoming magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ on Saturday, the experts have revealed more about Raja Raja Chola on whom the story of the period drama is based. In the teaser, the experts have divulged that quite contrary to the popular belief, the original name of Raja Raja Chola was Arunmozhi Varman and not Arulmozhi Varman.

Jayakumar who is a researcher on cultural history, clarified, “Is his name Arunmozhi or Arulmozhi? We cross checked with the copper inscriptions from the Chola period, it was Arunmozhi Varman. This Arunmozhi Varman, when he later becomes the king of the Chola empire, assumes the title Raja Raja Chola."

S Ramachandran, a historian revealed, “He was called Arunmozhi Perumal or Arunmozhi Varman. An inscription in Sri Lanka says ‘Perumagan’ (King). Perumagan is what must have been, over a period of time, changed into Perumal." He further elaborated how Arunmozhi Varman, on getting to know his uncle Uttama Cholan’s aspirationsto be the king, did not become king and let him rule for 12 to 15 years.

Bharathy Bhaskar, who is touted to be a prominent orator, shared how this deed of Arunmozhi Varman contains an important message for each and everyone.

In an earlier teaser, the team of Ponniyin Selvan had shed a light on the administration of the Cholas, their conquests and their contributions to art and culture.

Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan is an adventure ride set in the 10th century, The historical film would track the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan (son of River Kaveri), later known as Rajaraja Chola became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history ushering in a golden age. The big budget film boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

AR Rahman has scored the music for the film. With Ravi Varman handling the cinematography and Thota Tharrani as Production Designer and Sreekar Prasad as Editor, the film is filled with stellar technicians roped in to bring this spectacle on the silver screens on September 30, 2022.

