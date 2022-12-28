Ponniyin Selvan 2 Release Date Out; Sheezan Khan To Remain In Police Custody For 2 More Days

After a lot of anticipation, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan announced the release date of the second instalment of the film and shared a teaser as well. On Wednesday, Kyca Productions took to social media to share the teaser and reveal that the sequel to the Mani Ratnam directorial will release on April 28, 2023. The teaser featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vandhiyathevan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In a big development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, her former boyfriend and Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan’s police custody has been extended for two days. News agency ANI reported the same and wrote, “Actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Maharashtra: Vasai Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody."

As Sheezan Khan remains in police custody in connection to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, his lawyer has now claimed that the Ali Baba actor is innocent and is being framed. In his recent interview, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra talked about the ongoing investigation and also reacted to the reports that ‘no objectionable content’ was found from Sheezan’s chats with Tunisha. The lawyer claimed that the two actors met hardly a few months ago and questioned cops for not investigating the incidents before Tunisha met Sheezan.

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and penned long notes, sharing her thoughts on Tunisha’s death and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strong steps against indulging in polygamy without consent. Kangana’s statement comes after Tunisha’s friend Rayya Labib claimed Tunisha’s ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan had multiple affairs and used several women to fulfill sexual needs.

Rhea Chakraborty shared a cryptic post about survival after shocking new claims about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death made headlines. Earlier this week, an employee of the Cooper Hospital who allegedly participated in the autopsy process of the late actor claimed that the marks on Sushant’s body appeared to him as though the actor did not die by suicide but was murdered.

