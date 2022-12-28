Ponniyin Selvan 2 To Hit Theatres On April 28 Next Year? What We Know

Director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I was a massive hit at the box office. The movie broke several box office records as it grossed over a whopping Rs 500 crore at the ticket booth and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. In addition, it also went on to become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and the fifteenth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Soon after the film’s pan-India release, it was announced that its second instalment is slated to hit the big screen in the summer of 2023. Now, at a recent event, Udhayanidhi Stalin revealed that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be released on April 28, next year. However, an official announcement about the release date is yet to be rolled out by the makers.

Earlier today, Lyca Productions shared a promo of Ponniyin Selvan 2 on Twitter. The production house also revealed that an ‘exciting announcement’ on the film will be revealed at 4 PM today. “Open the gates as we proudly march towards #PS2. Dropping an exciting announcement today at 4 PM!" read the tweet.

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan will feature Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in the lead roles. The plot of the upcoming film will be in continuation of the original film, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical action-adventure film franchise based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the eponymous name. The two-part franchise’s first instalment revolved around the early life of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later become a renowned emperor and ruled from 974 to 1014.

Both parts of the film have been shot in various locations across India. And a few sequences were shot in Thailand, too. The music for the films was composed by AR Rahman while their cinematography and editing were handled by A Sreekar Prasad and Thota Tharani, respectively.

