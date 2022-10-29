Ponniyin Selvan Actress Trisha Krishnan Asks For More 'Sun and Sea' As She Enjoys Vacation In Italy; Pics

Trisha Krishnan, who is basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan I, recently jetted off to Italy to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. The actress who often takes to social media to share glimpses of her personal life with fans did not leave this opportunity to evoke wanderlust in the hearts of her admirers. On Saturday afternoon, Trisha gave her fans a sneak peek of her sunny exploits on Capri Island. For her vacation look, she opted for a breezy olive green jumpsuit which is tucked around the waist with a broad belt.

The belt doesn’t only break the monotony of her attire but also twins with her massive beret which is used as an accessory. Ditching heels, Trisha opted for quirky sunglasses to complete her look. If the photo is anything to go by, it appears that the South diva is having a gala time of her life abroad. Meanwhile, Trisha is someone who finds solace amidst mother nature and her latest post is proof of it. While sharing it online, she captioned the photo, “Give me the sun and the sea and a little spot to just be." Take a look at it here:

This comes just two days after Trisha visited the Leaning Tower of Pisa. During her visit, the actress did not fail to take a touristy photograph alongside the popular monument. With a proper camera angle, her picture was clicked such that she appears to be supporting the leaning tower merely with her hands. “A perfect example of human error accepted as a wonder," she wrote while sharing the previous post. Check it out below:

On the professional front, Trisha is currently basking in the success of her recently released epic historical drama Ponniyin Selvan: 1. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. She will next share the screen space with Mohanlal in Jeetu Joseph’s action thriller Ram. Apart from this, Trisha has Sathuranga Vettai 2, The Road, and the second part of Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline.

