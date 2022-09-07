Ponniyin Selvan: Amazon Prime Video Acquires Digital Rights To Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus; Deets Inside

The much-awaited trailer and audio of Ponniyin Selvan were launched at a mega event in Chennai on Tuesday. Being considered to be a potential game-changer for the Tamil film industry, this two-part franchise has been made with a budget of Rs. 500 crores. The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historic novel Ponniyin Selvan and is produced under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

This star-studded movie will be Lyca Productions’biggest project to date. Now, in the latest update about the film, the digital streaming rights of Ponniyin Selvan have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video and will premiere on the OTT platform after its theatrical run.

This epic period drama film, Ponniyin Selvan is directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and is said to be made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crores. The magnum opus by acclaimed director Mani Ratnam is in news for its grand scale and star cast. Starring several A-listers from the Hindi film industry, like Vikram playing the role of Aditya Karikalan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing a dual role marking her return to the silver screen after 4 years, and Jayram Ravi playing the role of Arunmozhi Varman.

The film also stars Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The movie will be released in two parts. AR Rahman composed music for the film, and Ponniyin Selvan has been edited by the famous and talented, A. Sreekar Prasad. The trailer is voiced by Kamal Haasan. Ponniyin Selvan will be the first Tamil movie to release in IMAX when it hits the screens on September 30

The makers of this magnum opus unveiled its trailer at a grand audio launch event in Chennai on Tuesday. The video had many larger-than-life frames that introduced the audience to the story of the Chola dynasty.

The first part of the film is all set to release in theaters in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and will premiere on Amazon Prime after the theatrical release.

