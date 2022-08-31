Ponniyin Selvan Audio And Trailer Launch Date Announced, Details Inside

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the biggest films of the year. Only a few days ago, an impressive teaser of the film was launched and it received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. Now, here is the latest information about the huge project. The team of Ponniyin Selvan recently announced that the trailer and its audio will be launched on September 6 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Lyca Production announced with a tweet that read: “The Grand audio and trailer launch of #PS1 - September 6th at The Nehru indoor stadium!#PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada! #ManiRatnam @arrahman@madrastalkies_@LycaProductions@Tipsofficial."

Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil language epic period action drama, directed by Mani Ratnam. It has been bankrolled by the filmmaker and Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners, respectively.

Ponniyin Selvan is touted to be a massive game-changer for the Tamil film industry. The project has been shot on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Its stellar cast includes Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. Its soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman. Ravi Varman has handled the film’s cinematography and it will be distributed in Tamil Nadu by Red Giant Movies.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

This much-awaited movie will be going to become the first Tamil film to be released in IMAX and is all set to release on September 30.

Advertisement

This is Mani Ratnam’s first release after his crime drama Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which was released in 2018 and emerged as a huge success. Now it will be interesting to see whether the ace director can score another hit or not.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here