Ponniyin Selvan Fame Jayam Ravi Teams Up With Director Rajesh For Their Next

Jayam Ravi, who essayed the role of Rajaraja Chola in Ponniyin Selvan, has joined hands with comic director Rajesh for their next project. Ravi’s decision to do his next with Rajesh comes after the latter’s last few films failed to create any magic at the box office.

Produced by Screen Scene Media, Sam CS is the music composer for the film and the camera work is being handled by Vivek. The shoot for the film is progressing at a rapid pace in Thoothukudi, Chennai. Ravi is seen sporting a beard for his look in the movie.

According to sources, Jayam Ravi is planning to wrap the entire shoot by early next year. Meanwhile, he is also all set to start dubbing for his lines in Ponniyin Selvan.

The actor plays the titular role in the biggie. Besides Ravi, Ponniyin Selvan also stars Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu.

Baskaran alias M. Rajesh, who entered the Tamil film industry with Siva Manasula Sakthi, made a series of hit films such as Boss Engira Bhaskaran. But after directing three hit films in a row, his next few tanked miserably. However, the director has high expectations of his next directorial with Jayam Ravi.

Notably, this is going to be Jayam Ravi’s 30th film and Rajesh is planning to make this a family entertainer. The title of the movie is still unknown.

