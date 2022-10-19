Ponniyin Selvan I Surpasses Brahmastra As Third-Highest Grossing Film of 2022, Earns Rs 450 Cr

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I has beaten two biggest hits Brahmastra Part One- Shiva and Vikram to become the third-highest grossing Indian film of the year. The film, which has been doing a tremendous business overseas, has collected over Rs 450 crore worldwide, surpassing the collections of both Brahmastra and Vikram so far. The film features an ensemble cast, including Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among many others.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is a theatrical adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The movie has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The makers of the blockbuster film recently sold its streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the film has minted over Rs 455 crore gross worldwide as of October 17.

The magnum opus recently achieved yet another rare feat as it became the highest-grossing Tamil film in America. Ponniyin Selvan: 1 accomplished this milestone by surpassing the collection of Rajinikanth’s 2.0.

The film has done impressive business overseas. On its opening day, PS: 1 minted USD 4 million in the US. The period actioner has performed exceptionally well in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia, among other countries. By the second week, the movie also gained momentum in UAE, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore. Several media reports suggest that Ponniyin Selvan has earned at least a 30 percent contribution of the overall collection from the overseas box office.

Ponniyin Selvan also marked Aishwarya’s much-awaited comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. She essays the dual roles of Nandini and Mandakini Devi in this Mani Ratnam directorial. The actress managed to impress the audience and critics alike with her captivating performance in the pan-India film.

