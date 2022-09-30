Ponniyin Selvan I: Trisha Krishnan Thanks Mani Ratnam, Drops BTS Pic With Him On Day of Film's Release

Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan I is finally in theatres. On the day of its release, actress Trisha Krishnan, who will be seen playing the role of Chola dynasty’s princess in the movie, took to her official Instagram handle to drop some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

In the first click, Trisha was seen posing with the director Mani Ratnam. In another picture, she can be seen flaunting her princess look. Dressed in a white and gold traditional outfit, she also wore gold jewellery in this photo with her hair styled in a distinctly high bun. In the caption, Trisha thanked Mani Ratnam and wrote, “Kundavai and her maker Thank you Mani sir for it all See you in the theatres. 30.9.2022." Take a look at the post here.

Advertisement

Previously, Trisha had also shared a selfie with her co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and netizens couldn’t keep their calm. Take a look at the post here.

Speaking to PTI, the actress had earlier remarked that screen time was not a concern for her as the ace filmmaker “presents all his characters in an impactful manner." Trisha first worked with Ratnam on the movie Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004) which also was received well by the audience and the box office.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan: I is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular novel of the same name, which chronicled the rise of the Chola dynasty in India. The movie’s star-studded cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi too.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

News18 Showha’s review of the movie reads, “Ponniyan Selvan-1 is an engaging, involving movie-going experience, and proves once again why Ratnam is one of India’s finest filmmakers. The film will be celebrated for years to come. The filmmaker finally brings his dream alive with a spectacular adaptation. I cannot wait for part two."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here