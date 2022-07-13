Ponniyin Selvan: Kamal Haasan Collaborates With Mani Ratnam After 35 Years Since Nayakan; Deets Inside

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I is gearing up to hit the floors on the big screens. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram and Vikram Prabhu in pivotal roles. Now, several media reports suggest that Kamal Haasan has also collaborated with Mani Ratnam for the project.

According to the reports, Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film’s introduction. However, the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement. If the reports are to be believed, this project will mark the second collaboration of the actor and director after 35 years. They first collaborated in 1987 for the film Nayakan.

The first teaser of the star-studded film, Ponniyin Selvan I has created quite a buzz among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. The periodic drama is an adaptation of the book with the same title by Kalki Krishnamoorthy.

The film is set in the 10th century, the Chola dynasty. The film revolves around the power and crisis faced by the empire. It is also speculated that the historical fiction will be released in five parts. As, Kalki had published five volumes and the film name also suggests the same, Ponniyin Selvan Part-1.

On the management front, Ravi Varman is the cinematographer and the production design was managed by National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani. The makers roped in the ace Music composer AR Rahman, who crooned the music for the film. Mani Ratnam along with Elango Kumaravel has written the script.

The star-studded film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. It is slated to hit the theatres on September 30, this year.

