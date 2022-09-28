Ponniyin Selvan: Know All About The Lead Characters in This Mani Ratnam Directorial

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated magnum opus, is all set to release in theatres on September 30. Netizens across the country are every bit excited for the period action drama film’s release. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the eponymous name, the plot of this pan-India film focuses on the ups and downs of the mighty Chola dynasty. Ahead of its release, here’s all you need to know about the lead characters in Ponnyin Selvan: Part One

1. Aditha Karikalan

Chiyaan Vikram will be seen essaying the character of the Chola prince Aditha Karikalan in Ponniyin Selvan. Aditha, the eldest son of Sundara Chola, was a brave warrior who entered the battlefield at the age of 12. He was the commander of the Northern troops in Emperor Sundara Chola’s reign

2. Arulmozhi Varman

Actor Jayam Ravi will play the role of Arulmozhi Varman, popularly known as Raja Raja Chola. Arulmozhi is the protagonist of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. He was the youngest son of Sundara Chola.

3. Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan

Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan was the warrior prince of the Baana Kingdom. He was also the chief of the Sri Lankan Front Army of Rajaraja l and Rajendra I. His role will be played by Karthi in the upcoming film.

4. Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar

Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar was the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola empire. He was highly respected for his valour. R Sarath Kumar will be seen portraying his character in Ponniyin Selvan.

5.Nandini/Mandakini Devi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the dual roles of Nandini and Mandakini Devi in the much-awaited film. The wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and Pazhuvoor queen, Nandini was the love interest of Aditha Karikalan. Mandakini Devi was Nandini’s deaf and mute mother.

6. Kundavai

Kundavai was a Chola princess and daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola. Also known as Ilaiya Piratti, she was Vallavaraiyan’s love interest. Her role will be enacted by Trisha in the film.

7. Poonkuzhali

Aishwarya Lekshmi will essay the character of a fearless boat driver living in Kodikarai, Poonkuzhali. She was also known as Samuthirakumari.

8. Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar

Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar was the commander of Thanjavur fort. He was the younger brother of Periya Pazhuvettarayar. R. Parthiban will be seen playing his role in this Mani Ratnam directorial.

9. Sundara Chola

Sundara Chola was the emperor of the Chola kingdom and the father of Aditha Karikalan, Kundavai and Arulmozhi Varman. He ruled for about 12 years. His role will be portrayed by Prakash Raj in Ponniyin Selvan

10. Azhwarkadiyan Nambi

Azhwarkadiyan Nambi was a Vaishanvite spy, who worked for Prime Minister Aniruddha Brahmarayar. Jayam Ravi was roped in to play Azhwarkadiyan in the pan-India film.

11. Vanathi

Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen as Vanathi in Ponniyin Selvan. Also known as Kodambalur Ilavarasi, Kodumbalur princess Vanathi was the love interest of Arulmozhi.

