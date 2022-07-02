'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1': Makers Drop Exciting Glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer; Watch Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to get back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. The magnum opus boasts an ensemble star cast also featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj is based on Kalki’s eponymous Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s and has remained a sensational success ever since. While fans are super excited about the film, the makers of PS1 further piqued their excitement by dropping an intriguing glimpse of the film. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Madras Talkies took to their official Instagram handle and dropped a video, along with the caption that reads, “Look out! Brace yourself.Get ready for an adventure filled week!The Cholas are coming!#PS1 🗡️ @lyca_productions #ManiRatnam."

Fans flooded the post with comments and emoticons as they expressed their excitement for the much anticipated film. One of the social media users wrote, “Super excited😍❤️," another comment reads, “Can’t wait." A third fan wrote, “wooooww waiting 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Earlier, Aishwarya who has has teamed up with Mani Ratnam for several films before including Iruvar, Raavan and Guru, opened up about her thoughts on collaborating with him again. Talking to Film Companion, the actress opened up about working with the director and said she is privileged and blessed that Ratnam asked her to be a part of his dream project.

She said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning’. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time".

“In the beginning, it was an absolute blessing for the student in me who was just right into cinema and getting to work with Mani Ratnam, I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity for someone who was beginning in film. Thereafter, I’m blessed that I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone like a director and a talent like Mani Ratnam over the years on so many more projects and memorable films and great learning experiences for me as a growing artist. And I keep saying growing because you continue to even now, even tomorrow with every experience. So, I am blessed that I’ve got the chance to work with Mani so many times," the actress shared.

An adventure ride set in the 10th century, Ponniyin Selvan tracks the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan (son of River Kaveri), later known as Rajaraja Chola became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history ushering in a golden age.

AR Rahman has scored the music for the film. With Ravi Varman handling the cinematography and Thota Tharrani as Production Designer and Sreekar Prasad as Editor, the film is filled with stellar technicians working alongside the veteran director Mani Ratnam.

Produced under the banner of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the movie will have more updates in the coming week.

