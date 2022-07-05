Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 New Poster Unveiled, Features Chiyaan Vikram As Aditya Karikalan

The first look poster of actor Vikram as Prince Aditya Karikalan from the much-awaited magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan, was released on Monday. Lyca Productions, which is bankrolling the project, along with Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, shared the first look via its Twitter handle and wrote, “Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 @madrastalkies_#ManiRatnam"

The poster features the actor as a ferocious warrior in the Chola Prince attire.

The Mani Ratnam directorial is based on the classic Tamil novel by the same name by eminent author Kalki. The upcoming film will open in cinemas in two parts and the first part is all set to hit theatres on September 30 this year in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Set in the 10th century, the film depicts the ongoing crises and dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors.

Ponniyin Selvan is considered among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in Indian cinema. In addition to Vikram, it features a host of top stars like Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Jayaram, Parthiban, Karthi, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj.

Aishwarya will be making her come back to acting with this Mani Ratnam directorial after a long time. Aishwarya will star as Nandini in the film, while Trisha as Kundavai, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, and Karthi as Vandhiyathevan.

Ravi Varman is the face behind the cinematography of the forthcoming film. Sreekar Prasad is the editor and A.R. Rahman is the music director. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is handling production design.

