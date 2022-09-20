Ponniyin Selvan: Part One Team Cancels Thanjavur Promotional Event

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is just a few days away from its release date. While fans await the film’s release with bated breath, the makers are on an extensive promotion spree, which also includes some unique ploys. Recently, the cast of the film had changed their Twitter handles to the names of their characters in the film, and they also engaged in roleplay banter with each other. Another promotional campaign was a planned trip to the city of Thanjavur.

Thanjavur was the capital of the Chola empire during the 8th century. Hence, it made absolute sense for a large-scale movie based on the Chola empire to hold promotions there. However, while fans in Thanjavur were elated with the development, the latest reports suggest that the Thanjavur promotions have been cancelled due to some unforeseen reasons. No one from the team has shed light on the reason for the sudden cancellation as of yet.

Even earlier, an event involving Thanjavur was cancelled. The audio and music launch of the film was initially supposed to be held in Thanjavur but was cancelled and held in Chennai instead. And now, the makers have given the city a miss yet again.

The team of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One are visiting Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata for promotions. This very tour was supposed to start from the Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur. Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and the crew will be a part of this tour. However, director Mani Ratnam, who is busy with the final edits of the film, will not be able to participate in the tour.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will be released in two parts and the runtime of the film’s first part has been clocked in at 2 hours and 50 minutes. Bookings for the film have already started in the US. The film received an exceptional response in America as its tickets were sold out within hours. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is slated for a September 30 release.

