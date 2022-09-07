Ponniyin Selvan Trailer Launch: Aishwarya Rai Leaves Fans Astonished With Fluent Tamil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan: 1. The actress, who made her acting debut in a South film is making her comeback in the regional film industry. On September 6, in Chennai, the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan was launched in a grand ceremony.

During the launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen speaking in fluent Tamil and left everyone surprised. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Naseer, Mani Ratnam, and Trisha were present at the trailer launch and the chief guests were Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

During the launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan called Mani Ratnam her guru and thanked him for the opportunity, privilege and honour to take her as a student in his projects.

Talking about her acting debut, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “In all humility, I started my journey in cinema with Iruvar. Thank you for taking me as your student. This has been precious and incredible. I love you. Standing here as part of the stellar cast and technicians, it’s an emotional moment. Working with Mani Ratnam has been challenging and with absolute focus to the best of our abilities. This will be forever memorable. Rajinikanth and Kamal Sir, it’s a dream moment to have you both here. We have been students, admirers of you and continue to do this forever."

On July 6, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan unveiled the first-look poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini. Sharing the poster, Lyca Productions wrote, “Revenge has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the queen of Pajuvur! #PS1 is releasing in theatres in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada (sic) on September 30."

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan will be released on September 30.

