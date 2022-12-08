Ponniyin Selvan's New Song Sol Featuring Trisha And Sobhita Dhulipala Released

Ponniyin Selvan 1’s team recently floored fans with the release of yet another song, Sol. According to the film’s editor Sreekar Prasad, the song was removed to shorten the film. Additionally, he said that it disrupted the flow of the movie because it felt a little detached from it. The scenario where Vallavarayan Vandhiyathevan (Karthi) and Kundhavai (Trisha) first meet is included in the song and narrated on the royal boat. There is dancing and singing about the princess’ ideal boy — with Kundhavai, her friend Vaanathi (Sobhita Dhulipala) and many of their other companions.

The song was written by AR Rahman and sung by Rakshita Suresh. Within four hours, the track garnered more than 25 lakh views. It is released on the Tamil Tips YouTube channel. Fans have loved the song. A user wrote, “ARR’s music + Rakshitha’s voice + Trisha, Sobitha’s Expressions = Pure Bliss." Another wrote, “The river set fits so well for the song. For those who have read the books, the predictions of the Kudanthai Jyothidar are being guessed with this song. Brilliant.’’

Advertisement

Some admirers have even commented about Sol’s placement in the Ponniyin Selvan 1. A person wrote, “Had this been in the movie, I think that this song would have come just before Karthi embarks on this boat. Same Swan Boat where Trisha instructs Karthi to go to Sri Lanka and subtly expresses her love with the beautiful BGM, Aga Naga Aga Naga".

Mani Ratnam is the director of Ponniyin Selvan. The first instalment, supported by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, hit theatres in September. Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Nasser, Prakash Raj and Sarathkumar are among the ensemble cast in the movie. The film is based on the book of the same-name, written by Kalki. The movie opened to a favourable critical and financial response.

Read all the Latest Movies News here