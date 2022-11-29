Pooja Bedi Keeps Birthday Girl Alaya F Close In This Adorable Pic, Says ‘So Very Proud Of You’

Alaya F celebrated her 25th birthday on November 28. The actress was seen partying with her parents, Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala as well as her friends, including Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sahil Sangha, and rumoured boyfriend, Aaishvary Thackeray. Social media was flooded with birthday wishes. But the highlight was indeed a heartfelt note by Alaya’s mother, Pooja Bedi.

The actress took to Instagram to share an adorable photo which captured her and Alaya flaunting their million-dollar smiles. In the long note, Pooja Bedi showered love on Alaya and expressed how proud she is of her little one. She wrote, “Matching hearts and smiles Happppy 25th birthday Alaya Furniturewalla, looooove you so so so sooooooo much. You make me so happy, you make the world a better place, you make every moment on this planet matter… for yourself and others as well.”

She further wished, “May you always radiate with love, kindness, goodness and self-love. You matter. You are soooo loved.” Pooja Bedi also added that she is “so very very proud of the human being, woman, and professional” Alaya is today.

Replying to her mother’s post, Alaya Furniturewalla wrote, “Thank you mumma… love you.” Actors Karan V Grover and Sacchin Shrof extended birthday wishes to the young star. Fans were also not far behind to shower Alaya with all the “best wishes”, “love”, and “success.”

Take a look at Pooja Bedi’s birthday post for her daughter, Alaya:

Alaya F gave fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations. She shared a video on her Instagram handle which captured the cake cutting birthday ritual. “T W E N T Y F I V E thank you for the love,” she captioned it.

On the work front, Alaya is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Freddy. The Shashank Ghosh directorial marks Alaya’s first collaboration with actor Kartik Aaryan. Freddy is slated to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, from December 2, 2022. The actress also has Ekta Kapoor's U-Turn in her kitty.

