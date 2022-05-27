Pooja Bedi Says She Will Be Involved In Mother Protima Bedi’s Biopic ‘Right From Scripting’

Pooja Bedi is one of the strong-headed actresses in the industry. She is known to put her thoughts straight and not sugarcoat them to impress anybody. Kabir Bedi’s daughter didn’t impress the audience much during her filming career but surely managed to rise to stardom with her Marilyn Monroe moment in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Recently, the actress opened up about her late mother, Protima Bedi’s biopic.

In an interview with ETimes, Pooja shared her thoughts about the biopic of her mother. She confirmed that a biopic is getting planned on the late Odissi dancer. Spilling the beans, Pooja revealed that Balaji Motion Pictures has taken the option rights for making the biopic and the process is underway.

Pooja’s mother, Protima Bedi was one of the prominent Odissi dancers of her time. She started her career as a model but later turned to the classical dance form. She even started a dance school, named Nrityagram, in a village near Bangalore. She was the first wife of Kabir Bedi and has two kids, Pooja and Siddharth with him. The dancer was rising to fame but decided to take the route of spirituality and turn into a “sanyasni." In 1998, during her pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, she lost her life in a landslide.

Pooja was close to her mother and wants to show the life of the dancer who lived on her own terms to be portrayed in the best way. When asked about the actress she thinks would perfectly suit the role, Pooja said, “The narrative is the most important aspect that should be focused on first." As the project is close to her heart, she wants to contribute to the project personally. The actress, further said, “I will be involved in the project right from scripting to end product.”

Meanwhile, Pooja has recently celebrated the 20 years of her popular film, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar. In an interview with the news portal, she called her film ahead of its time. The actress was seen in a sexy avatar in the film and received a lot of praise for it.

