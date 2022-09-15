Pooja Bhatt on Step-Sister Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: Audience Wants to Watch You Win, They Don’t Come to Hate

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra received a lot of hate online before its release. The Ayan Mukerji directorial which hit the screens on September 9 had an impressive opening at the box office and managed to pull crowds. The film is also receiving a lot of praise for its VFX and action scenes. Now, Alia’s step-sister Pooja Bhatt opened up about the hate the film received before and after its release and said that the audience wants to come and watch actors win, they don’t come to hate.

“I saw Brahmastra, first-day first show at 9 am. While I was with a group of 14 people, there was a large section of the audience that was there to (simply) watch a film. They were thoroughly entertained and were responding completely, fully," the actress told indianexpress.com in a recent interview.

She continued, “The audience responded, not like our industry trail audience where they sit back and (clap with a straight face, for the sake of it). The audience is not so stingy with their praise. They want to come and watch you win; they don’t come to hate."

The Chup actress further added that all the hate is on social media as it does not cost much but it costs to buy a ticket. “All the hate is on social media because that doesn’t cost much. But it costs to buy a ticket. You don’t buy a ticket hoping that the film is going to be bad. When we let them down, they let us know. When we don’t, they applaud and give us so much love," Bhatt told the publication.

The actress will be seen in the upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Dulquer Salmaan. Talking about the people who feel Bollywood is finished, the actress said that Brahmastra and Chup will be released in the same month and both are “extremely audacious in their own way because there is no reference point."

“Perhaps there is more of a reference point for Brahmastra because you can say, ‘Oh it is like Marvel’. But what are you going to compare this to?" she concluded.

