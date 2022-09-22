Pooja Bhatt Reveals Vidya Balan Appreciated Her Kissing Scenes in Bombay Begums

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt had taken a long sabbatical from acting, being absent from the screen for almost 20 years. However, that changed with last year’s Netflix series Bombay Begums, which was directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. Her role as a strong-headed woman, who is also the CEO of a bank, earned her a lot of praise and many critics called it the perfect comeback.

While she received praises from all quarters, Pooja in a recent interview admitted that she was extremely moved by the feedback she got from Vidya Balan, who praised her, and specifically appreciated her kissing scenes in Bombay Begums. Pooja shared quite a few steamy kissing scenes with her co-actor Rahul Bose in the Netflix series.

In an interaction with News18, Pooja Bhatt said that after watching the series, Vidya told her that she had done a great job with the kissing scenes. “She told me that as an actress, she knew that kissing on screen was not easy, but also said that I had done it so well that it did not seem cringy," shared Pooja. The seasoned actress also said that it was great to receive such compliments from female actors. “People think we have a glamorous life and such scenes are fun for us. But in reality, it is extremely awkward," she said.

In the same interview, she also reminisced about the time when the late legend Lata Mangeshkar complimented her eyes. According to Pooja, when Lata Mangeshkar was asked during the 1990s about whose work she appreciated, the legendary singer named Pooja because she could express pain through her eyes.

Pooja Bhatt will soon be seen in the upcoming film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, directed by R Balki. Slated for a September 23 release, the film also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles.

