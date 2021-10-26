Pooja Bhatt Slams Brand for Withdrawing Ad on Lesbian Couple: Pity It Refused to Stand Behind Ad

After facing backlash for its advertisement showing a lesbian couple celebrating Karwa Chauth, Dabur India Limited withdrew its advertisement. However, it did not sit well with a lot of people as they felt the brand should have stood behind their advertisement that talked showcased a socially relevant issue. Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to express her disappointment over this act. She tweeted, “Bas yahi karte raho (keep doing this).. slam, bam, ban! So much for being the ‘Mother’ of democracy! Pity a giant like #Dabur refused to stand behind their AD. While I don’t endorse a fairness cream in principal I reserved my comment as they attempted to celebrate Inclusivity & #PRIDE So why hide now?"

The brand had also apologised after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra criticised the advertisement. For the uninitiated, the advertisement for a fairness bleach cream of Dabur showed a same-sex couple celebrating Karwa Chauth. The brand wrote on Twitter, “Fem’s Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments."

Expressing his displeasure to the advertisement, Mishra had said, “I consider this a serious matter. More so because such advertisements and clippings are made on the rituals of Hindu festivals only. They (the advertisement) showed lesbians celebrating Karva Chauth and seeing each other through a sieve. In future, they will show two men taking ‘feras’ (marrying each other according to Hindu rituals). This is objectionable."

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt is known for actively voicing her opinion on social media, and the actress never shies away from putting her thoughts forward. She also came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB earlier this month.

