Pooja Bhatt Steps Aboard Radhika Madan-starrer Sanaa, Says She 'Feels Touched by Fire'

While the powerful video announcement of Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa is making the right noise on social media, the filmmaker has managed a casting coup by landing Pooja Bhatt in a key role in his next directorial. Bhatt joins the already stellar cast comprising Radhika Madan, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania. The excitement for the female-fronted film will only grow with the addition of Pooja Bhatt.

Producer-director-writer Sudhanshu Saria says, “Pooja thoroughly fits the bill for this tailormade role in Sanaa. I’m sure the legacy she carries as an actor and as the voice of women will add dimensions to the part she will be seen playing in the film. I’m thrilled that she has boarded this journey with all of us at Four Line Entertainment."

Pooja Bhatt says, “Sanaa is an deeply moving & astonishingly perceptive film that captures society’s judgments around women in a way that is going to jolt a lot of people out of their preconceived notions & comfort zone. I am thrilled & honoured that Sudhanshu made me a part of this truly important film-one that examines the lives of women as we actually live it and not in a way the world thinks or wishes that we do."

Advertisement

The actress also posted a long note on Instagram, sharing the news. “By saying yes to #Sanaa I said yes to unadulterated life. Both the actor & woman in me salutes @iamsuds for writing this truly relevant film & giving me a powerful role in it. Feel touched by fire.

@radhikamadan you are brave,stark,beautiful.. What a joy to share this journey with you & play off your energy. @rachitsingh08 through your workshops you make me re-visit places in my heart that I have locked away, ensuring each time, I emerge with gems. Thank you Sudhansu for bringing us all together & creating an environment of absolute trust & reverence both on & off set. #Sanaa will be a searing experience for everyone who comes in contact with it," she posted.

Advertisement

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria , ‘Sanaa’ stars Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah. Saria was recently announced as the director of a high octane female-led espionage, ‘Ulajh’, with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and show-running ‘Masoom’, a series for Amazon Prime, and he are co-producing and writing ‘Delhi Crime Season 3’ for Netflix.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.