Pooja Bhatt Turns 50: Why the Actor Was Controversy Queen in the '90s

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt needs no introduction. The actor-filmmaker starred in a string of hits in the early 90s and used to enjoy a huge fan following. Today, February 24, Pooja Bhatt is celebrating her 50th birthday. Her fans and followers on social media are congratulating her on the occasion.

She made her debut with the 1989 film Daddy, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja became an actor at the tender age of 17. Later, she went on to star in movies such as Border, Sadak and Chaahat. She has also directed movies such as Jism 2 and Dhokha.

She was also the controversy queen of Bollywood, with her lip-kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt becoming the centre of a storm. She was also embroiled in a feud with Karishma Kapoor.

A simple movie rivalry had turned into an ugly spat after Pooja made derogatory remarks about Karisma Kapoor’s parents — Randhir Kapoor and Babita. At the time, Randhir and Babita had started living separately and the world was just getting to know about it. Pooja had made nasty remarks about the duo, leading to an ugly fight.

In an interview, Karishma had said, “Please tell me what my mistake is. Pooja Bhatt said nasty things about my parents and I also gave a befitting reply to her because she has no right to say anything about my parents. Manisha Koirala called me a ‘mixed-up’ kid for no reason and I gave her back as well."

However, the two later mended their relationship. Regarding the 1990s, Pooja Bhatt said, “I used to feel very lonely in the 90s. While the actresses with me did more than 90 films, I did only 23 films. In that era, I could not connect with many people."

