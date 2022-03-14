Pooja Birari, Reshma Shinde Dance to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida Song From Gangubai Kathiawadi

Pooja Birari, who plays Pallavi in the Swabhimaan Shodh Astitvacha series, is a social media sensation, and she is seen dancing with Reshma Shinde in her new Instagram Reel. The two are dancing to Alia Bhatt’s new song, Dholida, from her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Reshma Shinde is a popular Marathi actress, known for Rang Maza Vegla (2019), Deva (2017), and Kesari Nandan (2019). She, too, is quite active on social media and has shared the same video on her timeline.

In the video, the two are wearing sarees and having their hair tied in a bun, exactly like Alia Bhatt’s character in the film.

“We being Best partners in crime and reels also. ‘SHE’ is the real epitome. She is a multitasker and the backbone of her family. The beaming light that always shines bright. She feels proud of herself and starts each day with a smile. She is the one! She is a woman! Karagiri and us celebrating being women," Pooja captioned the video on Instagram.

The video has garnered over 49,000 likes and numerous comments so far. One user called her “Our very own Alia!" Another user said, “Best ever".

The original song features Alia as Gangubai in a white saree, doing garba with her friends in the Kamathipura area.

Dholida was written by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with lyrics by Kumaar. Kruti Mahesh choreographed the dance number, which was performed by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada.

The period drama stars Alia as the lead character Gangubai, one of the most powerful, respected, and loved ladies from Kamathipura during the 1960s, and is based on a chapter from acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Alia’s other upcoming films are Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, RRR, and Brahmastra.

