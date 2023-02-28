It’s been over two decades since Kannada actress Pooja Gandhi has been ruling the film industry. The actress has appeared in many films in Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali languages. Recently, a hand-written note has surfaced on the internet and that too in Kannada. Yes, you read that right. The actress herself has shared the note. What makes it even more interesting is the fact that she originally belongs to a traditional Punjabi family.

While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Purandaradasa is one of the prominent poets of Haridasa literature. He was born in Purandargarh and lived in the 16th century. His first son was Srinivasanayaka. It is believed that Purandaradasa, who was wealthy, became a renunciate Tali Haridasar in his life. Purandar Das composed Kirtan, Suladi and Ugabhog. He is known as the ‘Father of Carnatic Music’. He was a great shotmaker, who was praised by his guru Vyasaraya as ‘Dhasaran Purandaradasarayasa’. The title of his hymns was ‘Purandaravithal’."

She further added, “The present stotra (Uttara Vairagya) has been selected from ‘Purandara Sahitya Darshan Khand-1 (Jeevan Darshan)." As soon as the picture was shared, fans started filling the comments section with love emojis.

Apart from her cinematic and social media presence, the actress also keeps attending social events. A few days ago, she was seen at the inauguration event of a hospital in Bengaluru. At the event, Pooja said, “I am honoured to be a part of the cancer campaign. Many congratulations to Fortis Bannerghatta on the launch of a dedicated Preventive Oncology Department. This is a significant step towards early detection and prevention of cancers which will go a long way to reduce the cancer burden in the nation."

On the professional front, Pooja earlier appeared on Bigg Boss Kannada season 3 and attempted to gain political recognition. She even contested the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2013 on a Badavara Shramikara Raitara Congress ticket. Pooja was last seen in the 2018 film Dandupalya 3.

