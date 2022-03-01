Pooja Hegde Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing With Salman Khan. See Her Manage It Gracefully

Pooja Hegde was among the many stars who made their way to Dubai with Salman Khan as part of his recent Da-bangg tour. The actress joined the superstar to perform a few dance numbers, including filling Katrina Kaif’s shoes in the performance of Dil Diyan Gallan. While Pooja put her best foot forward and danced with Salman, she had a bit of an oops moment during the performance.

For her performance of the Tiger Zinda Hai song, Pooja was styled in a yellow lehenga skirt and a glamourous silver blouse. She wore a yellow dupatta with the ends tied up to her wrist. One of the steps had Salman twirling Pooja. Unfortunately, one side of her dupatta entangled, jeopardizing her hand movements. However, Salman and Pooja didn’t let the wardrobe malfunction stop them from completing the performance. While Pooja did try to fix her outfit, she finally gave in and ended the performance with a smile on her face.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salman was trolled for another performance in the show. The actor was seen trying to recreate the iconic step from Jumme Ki Raat (Kick) with Pooja on stage. In the original song, featuring actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman was seen holding the trail of Jacqueline’s dress as she walks in front of him.

Salman tried to recreate the step with Pooja Hegde but failed miserably. Pooja was seen wearing a short bodycon dress with frills that weren’t long enough to bite for Salman. The performance takes an awkward turn when Salman tries to complete the dance step and ends up laughing.

On the movie front, Pooja has a few movies in the making. These include Beast with Thalapathy Vijay, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Salman has Tiger 3 and Bhaijaan (previously known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali) in the making.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.