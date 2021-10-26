Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkikeni’s 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Mints Rs 38 Cr in 10 Days

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde-starrer Telugu romantic-comedy “Most Eligible Bachelor" seems to have passed the box office test despite Covid-19 restrictions. The Bommarillu Bhaskar directorial has grossed approximately Rs 38 crore in its 10 days within 10 days of its release. “Most Eligible Bachelor" was released on October 15 as a Dussehra gift to Akkikeni and Hegde’s fans. Like most other films, this romantic comedy also had to suffer several delays due to the closure of theatres owing to the pandemic.

Break up of Most Eligible Bachelor’s box office collection of 10 days

Advertisement

Nizam: Rs 7.35 crore

Ceded: Rs 3.90 crore

UA: Rs 2.28 crore

East: Rs 1.18 crore

West: Rs 95 lakh

Guntur: Rs 1.34 crore

Krishna: Rs 1.07 crore

Nellore: Rs 80 lakh

AP-TG total: Rs 18.87 crore (Rs 31.05 crore gross)

Karnataka + ROI: Rs 1.45 crore

Overseas: Rs 2.34 crore

Total worldwide collections of Most Eligible Bachelor: Rs 22.66 crore (Rs 38 crore gross)

The film features Akhil Akkekeni as an NRI and Pooja Hegde as a stand-up comedian. Gopi Sundar has provided the soundtrack, while the cinematography has been handled by Pradeesh Varma.

The film opened well in the cinemas and benefitted from the Dussehra holidays to earn Rs 5.45 crore. The day 2 and day 3 figures were Rs 4.54 crore and Rs 4.03 crore, respectively. The weekdays witnessed a slump as the film collected Rs 1.59 crore on the first Monday and Rs 1.31 crore on Tuesday. Day 6 and day 7 collections came at Rs 57 lakh and 37 lakh, respectively.

The moderate box office success of “Most Eligible Bachelor" will provide a breather to Akhil Akkikeni whose last outing Mr Majnu in 2019 did not do very well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.