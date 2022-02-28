Pooja Hegde Calls Salman Khan a Genuine Person: ‘If He Loves You, He Really Does’

From working with south stars such as Prabhas and Vijay, actress Pooja Hegde has proven time and again how talented she is at her craft. Besides working in the South Indian film industry, Pooja will also be showcasing her talent in Bollywood with her upcoming films Cirkus and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali – the former stars Ranveer Singh, while the latter stars Salman Khan.

Pooja recently participated in Salman’s Da-Bangg tour in Dubai and spoke to Bollywood Hungama about her experience of working with the actor. The 31-year-old, who was seen rehearsing for her performance with Salman on stage, told the entertainment website, “Everyone was talking about our chemistry which is great. I think he’s really sweet and he’s very real. So it’s very easy to communicate with someone like that."

Pooja complimented Salman and said, “I always say that what I love about him is that if he loves you…he really does, you can tell that. And if he hates you, you can tell that too. I feel like, in a world where sometimes everything can get very superficial, it’s great to have a real person."

However, before we see Pooja in her much-awaited Bollywood film, we’ll be seeing her in the romantic drama Radha Shyam where she will be romancing Prabhas.

Talking about the KK Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, Pooja said, “It’s a beautiful love story and it’s set in a very periodic I would say a very dreamy unreal you know like a beautiful space. But at the heart of it, the story is very real." Pooja also shared her thoughts on the chemistry with Prabhas and said, “Well it’s all about the chemistry right. Because it’s a love story and so far the response of the audience about the chemistry has been great so it’s good.

Radhe Shyam is all set to release on March 11.

