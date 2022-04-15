Pooja Hegde Charging Over a Crore for Special Song from Venkatesh- Varun Tej’s F3: Reports

Anil Ravipudi is leaving no stone unturned to make his ongoing film F3 much bigger hit than the 2019 film F2. Starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in lead roles, the film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada and Sonal Chauhan.

Pooja Hegde, who is one of the most sought-after actresses, has also joined the film. She will be seen showing her moves in a special party number in the movie. Art director AS Prakash oversaw the construction of a flamboyant set in Annapurna 7 Acres, where the song shoot is taking place. The shoot of the song commenced today.

If a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, then the actress who was most recently seen in Beast, would be charging Rs. 1.25 crores for the song. Pooja, who had earlier set the stage on fire with her dance number Jigelu Rani from Rangasthalam, and has proved her dancing skills with songs like Seeti Maar, Butta Bomma and more recently Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana, was persuaded by Dil Raju to do the song, as mentioned in the same report.

Devi Sri Prasad has scored a peppy and foot-tapping number for this song. What’s so special about this song is alongside Pooja Hegde, entire lead cast of the movie- Venkatesh, Varun Tej and the heroines are also participating in the shoot that arrives at the crucial juncture of the movie. Pooja Hegde’s special dance number will be one of the major attractions of the movie. It indeed will be a feast to see all of them together on screen.

Rajendra Prasad who appeared in F2 is also part of F3, while Sunil is the new addition. Dil Raju is the presenter, while Shirish is producing the movie on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer. The film F3 is ready to create laughing riot in theatres on May 27th.

Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Circus alongside Ranveer Singh. She is also teaming up with Salman Khan for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

