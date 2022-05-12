Pooja Hegde is Excited About Her Cannes Film Festival Debut

Good news for Pooja Hegde fans out there. The actress is gearing up to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Pooja Hegde has joined the list of actors like Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vani Tripathi, who will be attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022. It will take place from May 17 to May 28.

Pooja is expected to leave for the big event on May 16. Expressing her excitement, the South beauty told IANS, “First and foremost I am so proud that India will be the country of honour this year, at the Marche’ Du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. Our country has a rich history at the festival, which stems back to Chetan Anand’s ‘Neecha Nagar’ winning the top prize at the festival in 1946. I strongly believe in the power of cinema and stories to overcome language, geographic and culture barriers."

Talking about the film festival, Pooja Hedge added, “Cannes represents a unique celebration of those barriers being removed - through the coming together of Film, Culture and Fashion. The opportunity to be attending and representing India is one I will always cherish and hope to continue to do so for the rest of my life."

After Acharya, Pooja Hegde will be seen in the upcoming Hindi language comedy film Cirkus. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it stars Ranveer Singh in dual roles alongside, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. The film will hit the theatres on December 23.

Pooja Hegde was also part of Vijay’s Beast.

