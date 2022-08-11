Pooja Hegde Is Fluttering Around Manhattan Streets

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde has always been in the good books of the fashion police owing to her on-fleek style game. Be it donning a traditional look or sporting a casual outfit, Pooja does it so gracefully. Currently, the 31-year-old is enjoying herself “fluttering around" in the picturesque streets of Manhattan, New York.

Pooja is quite active on social media and has been sharing glimpses of her travel escapades from her recent trip to America with fans on Instagram. Yesterday, she shared a slew of images, featuring herself, wandering the streets of Manhattan in a pretty floral dress. The star looked all things gorgeous in the multi-colour mini dress, which she complemented with a pair of chunky sneakers and a mini handbag. In the pictures, she could be also seen having a ball as she twirled around in her floral dress. Along with posting the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Fluttering around" followed by a couple of emojis.

A couple of days ago, the actress shared another set of images posing for the camera in full swag against a giant Ferris Wheel. In the next picture, she leaned against a graffiti wall in a white crop top under a pastel-coloured jacket coupled with mismatched sneakers. She captioned the pictures writing, “Let the adventure begin…"

On the career front, Pooja Hegde has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty. She is all set to star opposite Ranveer Singh in director Rohit Shetty’s comedy film, Cirkus. Ranveer will be seen playing a dual role in the upcoming movie, which also features Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Apart from Cirkus, Pooja is also gearing up to star opposite Salman Khan in his much-awaited film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

