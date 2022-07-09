Pooja Hegde Launches Trailer of Maa Neella Tank For This OTT Giant

Zee5 has been treating cine fans with a lot of recent releases, not only in English and Hindi but also in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and other languages.

Now the popular OTT platform is all set to release yet another web series starring pan-India actress Pooja Hegde. The series is titled Maa Neella Tank. The actress shared a wholesome and engaging trailer on Twitter with YouTube links in Tamil and Telugu both languages. The Tweet said, “Presenting the super fun TRAILER of #MaaNeellaTank Get ready for the fun ride!

#MaaNeellaTankOnZee5 from 15th JULY @iamSushanthA @PriyaAnand @LakshmiSowG @ZEE5Telugu @Zee5Tamil @ZEE5India."

Sushanth’s cop character in the trailer starts by laughing at small-town issues. When Surekha (Priya Anand) rejects Sudarshan’s proposal, we see that he is threatening to die by suicide.

A montage song adds a touch to the cinema. The male lead and Surekha have a tense relationship, which suggests that the love story has depth. Eventually, the male protagonist matures, breaking down in tears over a lie he told the female lead. The series will be a comeback of actress Priya Anand after 10 years on the Telugu screen.

Commenting on the trailer launch, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, of ZEE5 India said, “ZEE5 focuses on bringing the best content to our viewers while working with top actors from the industry. The Telugu original Maa Neella Tank will be released on the 15th of this month. Happy to present, actor Sushant’s OTT debut in a romantic comedy based on a small village."

ZEE5 is known for its diverse content across more than 100 taste clusters and focuses on genuine, pertinent, and resonant storylines. The platform has a strong lineup for 2022 that will complement its vast library of content and provide entertainment seekers with a variety of genres.

