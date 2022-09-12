Pooja Hegde Looks Like a Princess in Pink Ball Gown at SIIMA 2022, See Pics

Actress Pooja Hegde has slowly but surely established herself as one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. Starring in numerous groundbreaking films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Beast, Acharya, and Maharshi, Pooja has inched closer to success like never before, working with some of the renowned actors of the industry.

Recently, the actress, who has often grabbed the attention of the fashion police for her stunning looks, has added another feather to her cap. On the occasion of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022, Pooja celebrated her biggest win. She bagged both the Best Actor and Youth Icon Awards.

The Mohenjo Daro actress announced her achievement by dropping some splendid snaps on Instagram. Along with the photos, she also penned an emotional note expressing her gratitude to her fans who voted for her.

“Keep.Doing.The.Work. Thank you Siima Awards and all those who voted for me for this honour. Best Actor and Youth Icon are two awards I will cherish," Pooja wrote in her post.

“Ty Geetha Arts for seeing me as Vibha and Bhaskar sir for writing such a strong female role (and all those pages of long stand-up monologues ). As for Youth Icon, I guess if you continue being your authentic self, it pays off eventually… Hope I continue to inspire and stay inspired through my work," the actress concluded.

Dolled up in a blush-pink, off-shoulder, tulle gown, Pooja painted a dreamy picture, looking like a princess. The corseted waist and striking black floral bow enhanced her regal look further. The actress held her coveted awards in both hands as she went in for a click.

Pooja’s unmissable style statement was evident in her pointed black stilettos and soft pink-hued makeup. The actress seemed to be on cloud nine as she leaned in to kiss her award. Her winning smile on the last snap was a cherry on the cake.

Fans have outpoured their love and congratulatory messages on Pooja’s post. While one user wrote, “Congrats… proud of you," another remarked on her princess-inspired ensemble commenting, “You look gorgeous.“

The 10th SIIMA Awards held on September 10 and 11 in Bengaluru witnessed a star-studded night with stars like Ranveer Singh, Kamal Hassan, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, and Yash marking their presence at the event. Pooja won the Best Actor Award for the romantic drama, Most Eligible Bachelor.

On the film front, Pooja will next be seen in director Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan romancing Bollywood ‘Bhaijan’ Salman Khan. The film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

