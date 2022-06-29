Pooja Hegde Looks Uber Chic in White Co-ord Set, Fans Call Her ‘Icon of Beauty’; See Pics

Pooja Hegde is making water breaks look glamorous and how! The actress never fails to impress fans with her fine sartorial choices. Pooja knows exactly how to be fashionably on point. On Wednesday, the Beast actress took to Instagram and treated us to yet another noteworthy look. Setting the internet on fire yet again, the diva posed in a white co-ord pantsuit.

Decoding her uber-chic look, it included a full-sleeved crop top with a plunging neckline, collar detailing, puff sleeves and dramatic asymmetrical hemline. She paired her outfit of the day with matching heels and a chain necklace. Tying her hair in an updo, Pooja opted for heavy-kohled eyes, glossy lips and dewy makeup.

The actress posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Water break please".

Check the post here:

Soon after the pictures hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one fan wrote, “Icon of beauty," another added, “Gorgeous."A third social media user commented, “Superb❤️."

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has served us an awe-worthy look. Earlier, Pooja Hegde made another fashion statement in a structured corset and Venetian slit-cut skirt. Her scintillating look was tied with messy tresses and neutral makeup. Sharing the post on the photo-sharing app, she captioned it, “Mess".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hedge has numerous promising projects in the making right now. The actress is presently filming her Hindi flick, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, with Salman Khan as the protagonist. The shooting of the drama is taking place in Hyderabad at the moment. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

Speaking about her South Films, Pooja Hegde will be sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in a much-awaited project tentatively named, SSMB28. The movie is being made under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas.

Pooja Hegde has also been roped in as the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda’s forthcoming action-drama, Jana Gana Mana. The makers recently concluded the first schedule of this pan-India film in Mumbai. This Puri Jagannadh’s directorial is being jointly bankrolled by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh.

