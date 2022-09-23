Pooja Hegde Makes Heads Turn With Dreamy Appearance In Crop-Top, Cargo Denims

Actress Pooja Hegde has slowly but surely established herself as one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. Along with her acting skills, she is known for her strong style statements as well. The diva keeps treating her fans with her stunning pictures on Instagram now and then.

Recently, the actress was seen promoting one of her upcoming films, Cirkus, with the entire star cast on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. From that, she posted a bunch of pictures and gave us a Snow White vibe in a cute little dramatic crop top along with cargo denim pants.

Advertisement

If you were searching for an outfit inspo that had minimal drama to it, your search ends right here. Can we please take a moment and appreciate the whole vibe? Keeping it all subtle she added a silver choker and a bracelet. For makeup, she went with a subtle no-makeup makeup look.

The actress, who frequently caught the eye of the fashion police for her exquisite appearances, recently added another feather to her hat. Pooja received her biggest victory at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. She won both the Youth Icon and Best Actor prizes.

Starring in numerous groundbreaking films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Beast, Acharya, and Maharshi, Pooja has inched closer to success like never before, working with some of the renowned actors of the industry.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The Mohenjo Daro actress shared some gorgeous photos on Instagram to celebrate her accomplishment. She sent a touching letter thanking her supporters, who cast votes for her in addition to the images.

Advertisement

Pooja wrote in her post, “Keep.Doing.The.Work. Thank you Siima Awards and all those who voted for me for this honour. Best Actor and Youth Icon are two awards I will cherish."

“Thank you Geetha Arts for seeing me as Vibha and Bhaskar sir for writing such a strong female role (and all those pages of long stand-up monologues ). As for Youth Icon, I guess if you continue being your authentic self, it pays off eventually. Hope I continue to inspire and stay inspired through my work," the actress concluded.

Advertisement

Dolled up in a blush-pink, off-shoulder, tulle gown, Pooja painted a dreamy picture, looking like a princess. Her regal appearance was further accentuated by the beautiful black floral bow and corseted waist. The actress entered for a click while holding her awards in both hands.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here