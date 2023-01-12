Pooja Hegde Shares Sweet Post About Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hours After Shehzada Trailer Dropped

Actress Pooja Hegde celebrated three years of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo hours after the trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada was released. The Allu Arjun-led Telugu film was released on January 12, 2020, and was a massive hit among Telugu-speaking audiences. On Thursday evening, Pooja took to Twitter and Instagram Stories to share a clip of the mega-hit song Buttabomma along with a special note.

“Three years ago today was born a character named ‘Amulya’ and this movie does hold a special place in my heart. Here’s to celebrating #3YearsOfAlaVaikunthapurramuloo," she tweeted.

For the unversed, months after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released, it was announced that it will be remade as Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. In the remake, Kriti Sanon is filling in Pooja Hegde’s shoes.

Directed by Trivikram Srininvasan, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo revolved around Bantu (essayed by Allu Arjun), who grows up being constantly subjected to his father’s scorn, until he learns of his real parentage and decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to. The film was among the biggest blockbusters of 2020, with the film gaining more popularity after it was released on OTT.

The Hindi version also follows the same outline. Kartik not only stars as the lead in the movie, but he also doubled up as a producer of the film. Speaking about turning producer for the film at the trailer launch, Kartik credited his fellow producers who pushed him to take the new responsibility. “We face problems while working on films. All films have their share of problems. I am always fully involved in the films I do. It is always about being all in. The credit for this goes to my producers who gave me the producer credit," he said.

Meanwhile, Pooja was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. She will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

