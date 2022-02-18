Pooja Hegde May Be Paired With Naga Chaitanya for Telugu Remake of Tamil Film ‘Manadu’

Tollywood star Pooja Hegde is likely to be paired with Naga Chaitanya in the Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster ‘Manadu’.

Venkat Prabhu, who recently directed the blockbuster Tamil film ‘Manadu’, has planned the remake with Naga Chaitanya. It will be Prabhu’s first Telugu movie.

The filmmaker is, however, yet to make an official announcement on the remake.

This will be Hegde’s second movie with Naga Chaitanya. Hegde’s debut in Telugu ‘Oka Laila Kosam’ was with Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya has wrapped the shooting of his next film ‘Thank You’ with Rashi Khanna. Naga Chaitanya will also be starring in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha which is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

Hegde is currently starring opposite Ramcharan in ‘Acharya’ and Vijay in the Tamil film ‘Beast’. Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast will premiere on April 14. The Tamil film marks the 65th project of Vijay’s career and is said to be a gangster thriller.

Vijay’s Beast will clash with Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur and KGF 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Meanwhile, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s intense love story, Radhe Shyam, will also hit the theatres on March 11, 2022.

