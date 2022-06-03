Pooja Hegde Opts Out Of Pawan Kalyan’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh

After the postponement of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, Pooja Hegde, who was said to be playing the female lead in the film, has reportedly opted out of the project.

According to sources close to the industry, Pooja has left the Pawan Kalyan-starrer due to her commitments to other directors and she can’t adjust her dates as the shooting of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh gets further delayed.

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Vijay-starrer Beast, which opened to mixed reviews at the box office. Pooja had back-to-back releases this year, but all of them tanked at the box office. Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Beast with Vijay and then Acharya with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi were abysmal compared to their budgets.

Pooja is currently busy filming her next film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Meanwhile, she has a promising project wherein she will be appearing with Mahesh Babu, under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas.

Coming to Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, the film is in the pre-production phase. It is directed by Harish Shankar of Gabbar Singh fame. Pawan Kalyan is yet to wrap up the shoot of his other long-awaited project Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

