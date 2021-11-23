Pooja Hegde Shares a Glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's New Look From Their Upcoming Project

Actor Pooja Hegde, who will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time ever, took to social media to share a glimpse of Big B’ new looks as they started their shooting. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture of both of them where the megastar is seen in an old person’s get up with a dashing moustache. Meanwhile, she can be seen sitting next to the actor and laughing. Sharing the picture, she wrote that shooting with him is a dream and she can finally tick off her dream list.

Also Read: Superstar Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam to Premiere in Record Screens Across India

Advertisement

Her caption read, “The man. The Legend. Shooting with him is a dream I can finally tick off my dream list. Enough said. Stay tuned for more.. 😉 @amitabhbachchan #whendreamscometrue"

Pooja Hegde is one of the most recognisable names in both the Telugu and Hindi film industries. Hegde entered the world of Showbiz with the Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012. She later made her Bollywood debut in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She has also appeared in films like Duvvada Jagannadham, Housefull 4, Maharshi, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in which she co-starred with Allu Arjun.

She recently wrapped up the filming of Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas. It is now in post-production and is set to be released in January 2022. The makers of the film have locked over 3500 screens just for the release of the Hindi version of the film in the country’s Northern region.

The film is based on a real-life event. The film will be screened with a timeline concept in a way that has never been seen before, according to reports.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.